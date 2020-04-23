Three Forks School District administrators learned Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service has agreed to forgive the district of $185,000 worth of fines, penalties and interest assessed for previously unpaid taxes – a decision that Superintendent Jeff Elliott said puts the district “back on track.”
“We are more than happy,” he told the Belgrade News Wednesday. “It’s been a long two years with all our issues and things we’ve had to deal with.”
Altogether the district has paid approximately $14,000 in interest on top of the liability owed – all fines and penalties have been waived.
The agency also has begun notifying employees that – contrary to earlier notifications – they do not owe additional taxes that were assessed based on incorrect W-2s issued by the district for 2017.
Elliot, who has been superintendent for nearly two years, inherited a financial mess when he came to Three Forks. Years-old bookkeeping problems and mismanagement had resulted in problems ranging from unpaid state, federal, Social Security and Medicare taxes,
along with associated fines and penalties; missing revenue data from 2017, which apparently never was entered into the district’s accounting software, thus making it impossible to determine exactly how much money the district had on hand; and incorrect W-2s issued to employees for 2017.
Elliott and Business Manager Lisa Morgan, who has been working for the district for 15 months, spent all of 2019 in a forensic accounting process to track down the bookkeeping and reporting errors that occurred before they arrived, and made sure that back taxes the district owed were paid. Fines, penalties and interest assessed by the IRS remained on the books, and the district appealed for forgiveness from that debt last summer.
By the end of last June, Elliott and Morgan believed most of the bookkeeping problems had been rectified, but in December, district employees began receiving letters from the IRS stating that they owed more taxes – in one case as much as $30,000 – based on faulty W-2s that were issued for 2017. Now, Elliot said, employees some employees already have received follow-up letters notifying them that they do not owe the additional taxes, and he expects the rest will receive them soon.
He said the IRS is not an easy agency to deal with, but the problems were finally worked out thanks to Morgan’s effort and the assistance of Three Forks accountant Dave Tudor and attorneys at the Silverman Law firm in Bozeman.
Elliott said he is extremely pleased that what he expected to be a five-year process to clean up the district’s books has been accomplished much sooner.