After rejecting a similar proposal two years ago, voters approved a $25 million bond issue Tuesday to renovate and expand the Three Forks School.
As election day dawned, Superintendent Jeff Elliott said administrators and trustees were hopeful about the chances of passing the measure, despite economic uncertainty that has arisen over the past several weeks during the coronavirus crisis.
“We were pretty optimistic, even though there were a lot of things against us with the COVID situation,” Elliott said Wednesday. “We were still trying to get the message out.”
In the end, according to preliminary results, 57 percent of taxpayers approved both the high school and elementary district bond issues, which asked for $15 million and $10 million respectively to fix failing mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and add space to accommodate the district’s ever-growing student body. Three Forks students in grades K-12 attend school under the same roof.
The expansion will include a 15,000-square-foot addition for grades K-8, including new classrooms, flex space, and areas for music and art instruction. It also will fund a 21,000-square-foot addition to the high school, along with renovation of 10,000 square feet of existing high school space.
Elliott said administrators were scheduled to meet with architects Wednesday to begin planning the next phases of the project. Before plans are finalized, teachers will consult with the architectural team to fine-tune an optimal design that will best meet their needs.
Elliott said he hopes some work might begin this fall, but a timeline is not established.
Elsewhere in Gallatin County, voters delivered mixed results on school funding proposals. In Manhattan, voters narrowly approved a $192,810 general fund operations levy for its elementary district by a margin of 52 to 49 percent, but rejected a $146,286 operations levy for the high school district, by a much wider margin (45 percent to 55 percent). Fifty-one percent of voters in Amsterdam defeated a $20,000 operations levy there.
In March, the Belgrade School district decided to cancel its $700,000 operations levy and $400,000 technology levy due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.
The only contested school board election in the Belgrade News’ readership area was in Amsterdam, where Kristy Sullivan handily defeated Todd Graham with nearly 75 of the votes for the seat being vacated by Melinda Yager. Board seats in other districts were either retained by incumbents or filled by acclamation in uncontested races.