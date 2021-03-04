Missouri educator Dr. Rhonda Uthlaut has been named the new Three Forks Superintendent of Schools.
Uthlaut was the school board’s pick Monday night, getting the nod over the other semi-finalist candidate Nick Schumacher, the current superintendent of schools in Plevna, Mont.
Uthlaut will begin work on July 1, and will move to Montana after a daughter graduates from high school this spring, she said. Her daughter already is enrolled as a freshman at the University of Montana at Missoula.
Uthlaut has spent 30 years as an educator. She retired a few years ago, then went back to work for the state Department of Education in Missouri.
Two of her daughters are, respectively, school principals in Miles City and Glendive. Her son Jacob Lynch is the assistant principal for the Three Forks’ K-12 students.
With all that family already in Montana, “I jumped at the chance to be here,” she said.
“Montana is beautiful – there’s nothing like the scenery,” she continued. “What else do I like? The size of the community. The schools. I’ve been listening to the board meetings online. Three Forks seems to be a very respectful and caring community.”
On Monday, the superintendent candidates spent their day with time blocked out for school administrators, board members, teachers and community members to ask questions of both applicants. The board decided on Uthlaut after the hours of interviews were finished Monday night, said Lisa Morgan, district clerk.
Uthlaut’s resume emphasized both her years in rural and suburban education.
“I’ve just got a passion for kids,” she said.
Any concerns about coming out here to Three Forks?
“No. No negatives at all. Well, maybe housing. That’s one downside. I’ve heard it’s hard to find housing in the area.”
Uthlaut actually experienced a huge ‘bump in the road’ on her way to Three Forks — a ‘bump’ that turned out OK since there was a job offer at the end. Mechanical problems grounded her flight for a full day in Chicago. She finally arrived in Three Forks 40 minutes before her interview.
As for the plusses out here in Montana?
Simply, “Montanans are the kindest, the nicest, the most helpful people. They’ve been great people, very welcoming,” Uthlaut said, adding, “Everyone in Three Forks has been great. Now I need to make sure I’m up to speed and can hit the ground running” for that July 1 start date.
Uthlaut will replace outgoing Superintendent Jeff Elliott, who announced his resignation in December “for family reasons.”
“Jeff will still be available by phone and e-mail,” said Morgan. “He cares to see there’s a smooth transition. He was well-liked, particularly by the little kids.
“But, no he won’t still be living in the area. He’s got strong family ties. He’s got pressing family matters (away from here) and they need him right now,” Morgan said.
Elliott had been superintendent since the summer of 2018.
Uthlaut holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership and administration from Saint Louis University in Saint Louis, Mo.
Over the course of her career, she has taught multiple elementary grade levels from kindergarten through sixth grade; served as principal for 13 years for a public early childhood center; served for three years as assistant superintendent of curriculum in Belton, Mo.; and is currently the director of School Improvement for the Missouri State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.