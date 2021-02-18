Speech and drama club “really defined high school” for Three Forks High School senior Alexis Welch.
“Like any other sport I really just poured all of my time into it,” she said. “I’ve probably spent more time in my coach Mr. Overman’s room than anywhere else in the school.”
Since joining the club her freshman year, Welch has regularly spent hours after school practicing and working on her particular event: extemporaneous speaking.
That effort paid off in late January when she won her event at the Class B/C Tournament, and helped her team win first place in speech, the school’s first speech state title. In addition, the team earned the drama Class B/C runner-up state title.
Coach Greg Overman said the team’s success was a “culmination of a lot of years,” particularly from seniors like Welch who have been a part of the club throughout their high school years.
“The fact that they did so well was connected to four years of hard work,” he said.
The competition was entirely virtual this season, and Overman said his students’ ability to adapt and perform the way they would have in person helped lead to their victory.
“I think (it) was a little intimidating to do it in a new way, but our kids really rose to the occasion,” he said.
Senior Ayden Israel, who participated in the Lincoln–Douglas debates, said that this year’s remote competition was a strange experience compared to past years.
“It was pretty surreal considering it was all done on a computer,” he said. “You kind of just sat in one place all day and anxiously awaited the results.”
However, the digital format didn’t get in the way of Israel, and he went on his longest winning streak ever, ultimately earning 2nd place in the tournament for his event.
Israel said that his involvement in the club over the past four years was a “super cool experience to have,” and helped him gain critical thinking skills that he can carry with him after graduation.
“It taught me a lot of great things that I can apply in the job field,” he said.
Welch said that her time with speech and drama has also had a long-term impact on her. She said that before joining, she didn’t know what she wanted to do for a job, and now she’s set her sights on working in radio broadcast and plans to pursue a degree in communications.
“It helped me pick a future career and just become a better speaker in general, and more politically informed,” she said.
Overman said that he believes the communication, research and writing skills the students honed in speech and drama will transfer to college and beyond, as well as the “degree of mental toughness” the activity calls for.
“I think the skills apply to their lives afterwards, and I also think the toughness it requires is something they’ll use forever,” he said.