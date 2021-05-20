Belgrade’s Norma Marx is famous for one thing – and beloved for the same.
The afternoon of June 8 will be the last time Marx pulls her school bus into the Belgrade Bus Barn at 17063 Frontage Road.
When she started driving for Belgrade, Ronald Reagan had just been sworn in as America’s 40th president, Prince Charles had just married Diana, and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was on theater marquees.
Yep, she’s been driving Belgrade school buses for 40 years.
“It takes a certain personality to do what she does,” maintained her boss Scott Lilyquist, which will makes her darn near impossible to replace. “She drives three different routes – the morning route, preschoolers, and the afternoon route.” The next longest-tenured driver has “only” been with the district for 18 years, Lilyquist added.
“She’s always smiling; loves her students, worries what will happen to them,” added Stephanie Banks, district transportation coordinator.
The Belgrade School System has 34 different routes, and seven substitute drivers.
Let’s go back to the beginning:
It’s the 1970s, and one Sunday Norma is sitting in church (Manhattan Christian Reformed) with her mom Louwina Huttinga. They noticed a church bulletin announcement that the Manhattan Christian schools need bus drivers. They both looked at each other said, “We can do that,” and then took the test to get their chauffeur licenses.
It would be the beginning of this mom-and-daughter bus career.
For three years, both Marx and her mother drove routes for Manhattan Christian, a gig her mom eventually kept for 10 years. Marx quit in 1977 to have a baby, then started up again, this time in Belgrade in 1981.
(Years later, her brother David Huttinga would spend a decade as a mechanic for the Belgrade School System, keeping those same buses in working order).
Marx remembers her first day on a Belgrade route, where she was driving students home north of Belgrade. She had no idea where she was going or how to get there.
“My directions were ‘just ask the students and they will tell you where to go.’ I remember thinking, ‘When I’ve dropped off the last student, I hope I can find my way back to Belgrade.’”
After a few years she fell into the job of being the bus driver for the special needs kids. She started picking up a Bozeman student who came to Belgrade for its special ed classes, then a girl from Three Forks.
“They retrofitted the bus, put in a wheelchair lift” and suddenly Marx was the official driver for all the special needs students.
“I loved it,” she reminisced.
One difference between special needs kids and the rest of the school: A special needs bus will have about 10 students, versus the “regular” bus of up to 60 students.
“I have a lot of admiration for those drivers who have 50 or 60 students behind them. It’s just not for me,” she said.
Susie Kenison, who also is retiring this year from the Belgrade school system, was Marx’s first preschool teacher all those decades ago.
“She will be hard to replace,” continued Lilyquist. “Not only for who she is, but because we’re in the midst of a nationwide driver shortage. Bozeman has turned into a high-end resort town. People can’t work three or four hours a day for $18.50 an hour and then make payments on their $700,000 house.”
Out of Marx’s 40 years, do any days stand out?
Yes, she said.
“9/11. It was a weird day. The TV was on in the bus barn. The first plane hit a tower. Then I was on my route, and another plane hit a tower. The mood – you couldn’t comprehend what was happening. Recess was eerie. Usually there’s so much plane noise by the airport. No noise. Saw one fighter jet flying low over the place. Got home; such an odd feeling. “
Marx remembered that a bunch of FEMA administrators were at Big Sky for a meeting “and the Montana Highway Patrol escorted them through Belgrade on a big bus.
“Just a freaky day.”
With 40-plus years of bus driving under her belt, she only got stuck once.
It happened at Collins and the Frontage Road, where there was a little bit of a snow berm. “I just approached it wrong and couldn’t get myself out. At least it was close to the bus barn, and I got new tires on my bus after that,” she remembered.
What’s with all the bus driving? It’s a family thing, Marx explained.
“Trucks are in our blood. My dad liked trucks; my brother liked trucks; my uncles like trucks.”
Marx was born and raised in the Gallatin Valley, in Gallatin Gateway’s Little Bear area, to be specific. Her family is four generations into running the Marx Family Dairy south of Belgrade.
It’s not just the decades she’s racked up – it’s the miles.
She’s put 100,000 on each of a series of three new buses. She has 76,000 on the one she is driving now, though it should “have more miles on it, except for last year’s COVID shutdown.” And there’s the miles on the early-day retrofitted special needs buses.
That’s a lot of miles and a lot of buses.
Marx’s first bus was numbered 79-1. Now, there is a Belgrade bus numbered 21-99. She drove 83-7 a few years into this career, 90-22 was the first new special needs bus, and 15-88 is what she’s driving now.
“I’ve seen a lot of buses over the years,” she said.
The Belgrade buses have different colors and animals for each school; Marx’s special needs kids ride the “Red Sheep” bus.
Marx would drive the local kids around the state for the Montana Special Olympics, to Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Helena, Bozeman.
“If anything will make you tear up, that will,” she said.
A bus full of special needs kids provides its own adventure.
“These kids are very routine-oriented. You think they aren’t paying attention, and then all heck breaks loose because you missed a turn or had to go a different route. They like it ‘thus and so’ so we keep it ‘thus and so.’”
Nor did Marx do this alone, she adds.
“I always had good aides. I can’t say enough about my aides. I could not do the job without them.”
Currently, “My morning aide can read a kid better than anyone. She knows what the kid is going to do before he does it. And she always starts my day with a laugh. My aide always says, ‘Let’s start them out with a good day.’ So we do.
“It’s all about the kids. That’s the short version.”
“For me, this job has always been a challenge,” Marx added. “Never boring; that’s the way these kids are. They are all very nice kids. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Things have changed over the years. Back in the 1970s when she started driving for Manhattan Christian, the drivers took the buses home with them at night, and only returned them to the school at the end of the school year.
And unlike in 1981, when Marx needed to ask her students where to go on the first day driving for Belgrade, her bus is equipped with a dashboard computer tablet mapping out the route.
Once a boss asked her what she wanted in a new bus.
“I said a good heater,” she said with a laugh. “I always had a good heater. Now, I have a bus with air conditioning. I feel like I’m driving a Cadillac.”
So why retire now?
“This little voice said, ‘Why are you still working?’ and I couldn’t come up with an answer,” she said.
To summarize the last four decades?
“I just showed up every day. I enjoyed it; every day was an adventure.”
Sometimes, in Montana, “Just getting to work is an adventure. I’d rather be in my bus than in a car. I like my bus,” she said.
“Out on the road I had a front row seat to some pretty awesome sunrises, some really nasty driving conditions – cold, snow, ice, rain, flooding. The wildlife ... wandering moose in River Rock, mountain lion in the tree in Landmark, black bear running down Al Drive. The incredible growth in the area. The houses that seem to pop up like mushrooms, all the new schools.
“Increased traffic. I am a big fan of the roundabouts, now,” she said.
In retirement, Marx, who will be 67 in June, has a large garden and a yard and a family dairy farm calling for her attention.
“Sitting in church that day with my mom, I had not a clue,” she said. “It’s been a good run, but now it’s time to shift gears and slow down. Thanks for the memories.”