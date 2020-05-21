Requests to use Belgrade school facilities for activities deemed “important” will be considered on a case-by-case basis during Montana’s phased reopening of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Belgrade School Board approved the policy governing use of district buildings and fields at its May 14 meeting. John Blackman, district Human Resources director, explained the policy was designed to both minimize public health risk and limit district liability.
The policy requires users to sign a form acknowledging they are using the facilities at their own risk, and to agree to follow all current government-recommended measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
The policy will be posted at district-owned tennis courts and other facilities.
Blackman said the policy will be in effect until June 30, but may be extended beyond that at the board’s discretion. Use of district-owned outdoor facilities may be granted immediately, while the use of indoor spaces will not be allowed until at least June 30.
In addition to agreeing to adhere to the new policy, members of the public who wish to reserve a district-owned space will need to fill out a facility request form, as was required prior to the COVID-19 situation.