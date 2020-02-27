While a rivalry may exist between Belgrade’s and Bozeman’s athletes, musicians from the Gallatin Valley’s two largest high schools will meet as friends when they travel together to the Montana AA Band Festival in Billings next week.
With Belgrade High having become a AA school just this year, this is the first time its band has qualified to attend the annual festival.
“I was a little worried about playing this year because they’re all big bands, but all the AA teachers told me to do it,” said Andrew Miller, Belgrade band director.
He said more encouragement came from Kelly Berdahl, longtime director of Bozeman High bands, in the form of an invitation for the two groups to share the bus ride to Billings.
Numbering only 25 students, Belgrade’s Wind Ensemble will be outnumbered not only on the bus by Bozeman’s 60-member Symphony Band, but also at the festival by four bands from much larger schools. In addition to Bozeman and Belgrade, bands from Billings’ Skyview, Senior, and West high schools will participate.
The numbers matter, Miller explained, because “our band is one on a part.” That means mistakes or poor intonation aren’t easily covered by other players or lost in the sound a bigger band can produce.
Each band will perform separately on the first night of the festival, then join forces for combined performances on the second night.
“The combined music is pretty tough, but I hope it will be good for (Belgrade) to see what other kids their age are doing,” Miller said. “They’ll see what other high school programs are like, and I hope they will be inspired.”
This isn’t the first hand of friendship the Bozeman program has extended across the valley, he said. At least some of the festival participants from both schools had a chance to get acquainted in the fall, when the two marching bands performed at the Belgrade-Bozeman
football game in Bozeman. Afterward, the combined bands gathered for food and some socializing.
In yet another gesture of support, one of Bozeman’s band members will fill in for Belgrade’s tuba player, who is unable to attend the festival due to another commitment.
“It’s nice that we and Bozeman are trying to come together instead of be separate,” Miller said.
He admitted his students “still have a little trepidation about taking the buses, but band kids are the same wherever they go.”
“It will be a blast,” he predicted.