This Monday, May 4, 2020 photo shows Willow Creek School in Willow Creek, Mont. The school with its 56 students will be among the first in the U.S. to reopen after being shut down due to the coronavirus concerns. Desks will be spaced 6 feet apart, temperatures will be checked upon arrival and any child not following social-distancing guidelines will be sent home, officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)