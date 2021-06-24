November’s general election will garner far less attention nationally than it did in 2020, but voters closer to home have some big choices to make about their representatives in local government.
In Belgrade, two races for city office are contested. Longtime Mayor Russ Nelson has filed for re-election years, as has a challenger, Roberta C. Foginthemorning. In Ward 2, Eric Reinhardt is running against incumbent Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci.
Two Belgrade council members did not file for re-election to their seats: Ken Smith in Ward 1 and Brad Cooper in Ward 3. Only a single candidate for each seat had filed as of the deadline Monday. They are Richard Dicks Jr. in Ward 1 and Martha Sellers in Ward 3.
In Manhattan, recently appointed Town Council member Ryan Engbretson is running against Joshua Powell, who also expressed interest in the job when Councilman Greg Schack resigned in February. The Town Council selected Engbretson to fill Schack’s unexpired term.
Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements is running for re-election, and no challengers filed by the deadline.
In Three Forks, current councilman and former mayor Gene Townsend along with three other candidates are vying for four open seats. They are George Chancellor, Alex Blackburn and Brooke A. McLees. Nancy Todd, who was appointed in March to the seat formerly held by Erin Schattauer, has filed for election to the rest of the unexpired term.