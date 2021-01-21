A bond issue proposal for construction of a new library and community center on Main Street in Belgrade will likely go to voters in September, pending City Council approval.
Last August, the council approved a plan – contingent upon a voter support – to raze the old fire station at the southwest corner of Lewis and Clark Park and construct a new building on the site for a library and community center. Preliminary design work, funded by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation, is underway, as is the Foundation’s private fund drive.
Funding for the remaining portion of the project would come from taxpayers in the form of a bond issue. City Manager Ted Barkley told the council Tuesday that staff has settled on mid-September as the best date for a measure to appear on the ballot.
“Sept. 14 ties in with the city’s already reserved election date if we have a primary, so it’s not a separate date,” Barkley said. “If there is a primary, it will save us those (election) costs.”
Barkley said the date will mesh with the private fund-raising effort and assure the bond measure is the only monetary request on the ballot. When asked whether voter turnout would be better if the bond request were placed on the general election ballot in November, Barkley said, “Our success with mill levies has always been best if it’s the only thing.”
There was no discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting about the size of the potential bond issue. Barkley told the Belgrade News Wednesday that the amount is yet to be determined and will depend on a number of factors, including the amount of private money raised.
“It’s a little early in the project to fix a price tag to it,” he said. “They are looking at affordability so that they aren’t over-asking.”
Council member Kris Menicucci, who serves as treasurer of the Belgrade Community Library Foundation board, reported the private fund drive has generated significant support.
Barkley said project development is being timed so the council can approve a complete proposal on or before June 7 in order to meet the deadline for placing the bond issue on the September ballot.
“The project development piece of it is all geared around having something to put in front of the council in terms of dollars and things like that,” Barkley said. “The project is on track for that time frame.”