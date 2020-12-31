Belgrade citizens voted decisively in early March to annex into the Central Valley Fire District, a move that city officials began working toward more than three years earlier when they could see the city’s population was likely to top 10,000 in the 2020 census.
Since 1947, the Central Valley Fire District had operated as a rural fire district separate from the Belgrade Fire Department. Though technically separate, the two entities had operated under the same chiefs with the same firefighters, same equipment and out of the same stations for decades. Through an interlocal agreement, the city collected property taxes and passed them on to Central Valley for fire and ambulance services in the city.
The arrangement could have continued in perpetuity were it not for an old Montana law requiring cities for form their own, independent fire departments once their populations reach 10,000. In Belgrade’s case, officials estimated that creating a new city fire department would cost taxpayers $3.3 million per year, as opposed to the $567,000 they were then paying to Central Valley for fire and ambulance services.
During the 2019 Legislature, Belgrade officials threw their support behind a successful bill sponsored by Rep. Bruce Grubbs, R-Belgrade, to change the law and thereby allow cities to annex into a fire district rather than establish their own. Almost 98 percent of Belgrade voters approved of the plan.
“This is an example of an informed electorate making a good decision,” Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said after the votes were counted on election night.