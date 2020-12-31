Gallatin County held its first-ever all mail election in response to the pandemic, and though many believe Democrat candidates hold the advantage in mail elections, that didn’t turn out to be the case across Montana and in Gallatin County.
Locally, Republicans Jedediah Hinkle, Caleb Hinkle and Jane Gillette were elected to Montana House seats in districts 67, 68 and 64 respectively.
Statewide, Republican Greg Gianforte was decisively elected governor, and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., overcame a challenge by incumbent Gov. Steve Bullock to retain his seat.
President Trump won the state. He did not visit Montana during the 2020 campaign season, but Vice President Mike Pence came to Belgrade in mid-September to stump for his boss, as well as for Daines and other Republicans.