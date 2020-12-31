In November, the Belgrade Park Board and City Council approved siting a proposed aquatic center in Menicucci Park, subject to approval of other entities with a vested interest in the park property. The nonprofit Belgrade Aquatic Center has begun raising funds to build a $12.5 million facility to include a competitive cold water pool. Leslie Atkinson of the organization said Belgrade High School is currently the only AA school in Montana without a swim team, and that having a pool in town would allow it to form a team.
Atkinson said the facility also would allow competitive club swimmers to practice close to home, rather than commute to Bozeman as they currently must.