Belgrade City Hall is bursting at the seams, putting into motion what City Manager Ted Barkley has often referred to as the “tile puzzle” for best future placement of city departments.
Over the summer, the Public Works Department moved out of City Hall and into temporary digs in the old fire station on Main Street at the southwest corner of Lewis & Clark Park. The Public Works offices will stay there until the department can move into a yet-to-be-built city shop building near the airport.
In August, the City Council approved a plan – contingent upon voter approval – to raze the old fire station when it is again vacant and building a new library and community center on the site. At that point, the Police Department, currently housed upstairs in City Hall, would move into the vacated library building, leaving the upper level of City Hall available for the Planning Department and city administrative staff.
Preliminary design work for a library/community center has begun, funded by the Library Foundation.