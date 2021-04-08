It was 1940. The iconic greater sandhill crane wasn’t yet extinct, but it was in trouble.
Only 400 sandhill cranes remained in the western United States, their population decimated by drought, predators and habitat loss.
Now, 81 years later, this species’ recovery is a grand success story.
Their numbers have grown to 22,000 in the Rocky Mountain Population, the mid-continent population that runs from Siberia and Canada through Montana and down to Texas.
What happened?
According to James Hansen, the Central Flyway Migratory Bird coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the key was habitat and breeding ground improvement and protection “and we’ve had more wet years than dry.” Additionally, wintering grounds from New Mexico to Texas eventually were given federal protection.
By 1970, the crane population in this region had grown from that low of 400 birds to 10,000.
For purposes of federal management, both the Gallatin Valley and Livingston are in the Pacific Flyway.
Anything peculiar about this crane population?
“Idaho has frequent droughts, and we think their cranes migrate back and forth across the border, depending on whether or not Idaho is having a dry year,” Hansen said. “We don’t have much real data; we aren’t radio-collaring the birds.”
All Montana research used to be done by aerial survey, he added, until this year.
With the increased traffic at the Belgrade airport, the “low-level flying in and out became too difficult for the pilot to coordinate,” Hansen explained. It was a first, but the 2020 crane survey was all done “on the ground and worked so well we may keep doing it that way. Using the Belgrade airport isn’t going to get any easier.”
The Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Reserve in New Mexico does “radio-collar” some cranes, and “we found one of those birds nesting in the southeast corner of (Montana’s) Broadus County. We had no idea,” Hansen continued.
One irony of the cranes’ recovery is that now the population is healthy enough to be hunted.
In 1992, Montana FWP opened its first crane hunting season. The Helmville area got a crane season in 1996, upsetting local birders enough that in 1997 The Washington Post wrote about the Helmville Valley farmer-versus-bird-watcher conflict.
Crane forage is 90 percent grain. What was once a bird on the verge of extinction had morphed into a grain-eating pest to local farmers. An adult crane can weigh 10 to 14 pounds.
“Some people don’t want them hunted,” Hansen admitted. “I might have some of those feelings myself. But they are a game bird and they’ve always been hunted.”
Eventually the state grew to six hunting districts: a small one in the Warm Springs area; Ovando-Helmville; Dillon-Twin Bridges-Bozeman; Broadwater County, north of Townsend to west of Canyon Ferry; Wheatland and Sweet Grass counties; and Carbon County.
The sandhill crane story even includes a Livingston chapter.
To wit: When FWP wrapped up its 2018 crane surveys, the biggest surprise was the “discovery” of 800 cranes in the Livingston area, around the Shields and Yellowstone rivers.
“We’ve been getting comments, ‘You should open Livingston to crane hunting,’ “ Hansen said. Opening a new hunting district is a multi-year process, he explained, requiring evaluation of three years of data. The state then works with the feds to write a management plan, then local landowners are contacted to see if anyone wants to open their land to hunters.
Hansen recently told the Belgrade News there are “no current plans to open (Livingston) to hunting, even though there are good numbers of cranes, and even though we have done the required years of surveys.
“Many of the landowners with cranes enjoy them a lot and would not provide access to hunters,” he said.
What else did the 2020 crane data show?
All surveys are done in the fall, on the same day, Hansen said, which lessens the possibility of missing birds or counting them twice.
The last survey in this area was taken Sept. 22, 2020, along the Gallatin River between Manhattan and Bozeman.
Biologists counted 188 sandhill cranes in 29 groups. Average group size was six, with a minimum of two birds and a maximum of 29.
This reporter didn’t see many cranes last year; what did that mean?
Probably nothing, Hansen said.
“Our counts showed a lot of cranes in the area. Some “188 last year; 79 in 2019, and 256 in 2018. That’s a normal fluctuation. Just the way it is.”
Montana’s 2020 total of 9,810 cranes is 36 percent of the birds in this region of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
What else has the crane data from the last few years shown?
- These cranes are doing so well in the Livingston area that a crane season could be added, but probably won’t be;
- They are expanding their range further east in the Billings area. Two years ago, one breeding pair was surveyed at Big Lake 25 miles west of Billings. The 2020 survey found two breeding pairs at Big Lake.
“They are fairly common in the Billings area,” Hansen continued, “and in Phillips County, Malta area they seem to be doing well, and expanding their range,” Hansen said.
All hunting permits are by lottery with a total of 255 permits drawn out of 530 applicants and 154 birds taken in 2018.
“We have no limit on the number of permits we issue, but we are limited in the number of cranes we can harvest. Each state is allowed 400 birds to be harvested,” Hansen said, and “we always undershoot our allocation. And there is a demand for them.”
In 2017, between 151-154 cranes were harvested.
The 2018 fall aerial survey found the Bozeman area has 500 to 600 cranes; Twin Bridges and Madison River up to 2,000 birds; south of Butte and Whitehall they are quite visible along the river valleys.
The cranes congregate in “staging areas” before they migrate, just like sparrows on a power line.
“Who knows why they do it,” Hansen said. “Bird of a feather flock together. They are very sociable. Prior to migration they get together. Families stay together.”
What’s the future for cranes in Montana? As far as hunting, “We might combine hunting units, to make management easier,” he continued. “We’ll focus the units where the cranes are. And now the cranes are really increasing.”