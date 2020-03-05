This Feb. 28, 2020 photo shows snow filling the cab of a Montana State Parks PistenBully 100 snow groomer, hours after it was swept about 165 feet downhill when it was struck by an avalanche. The driver, Daniel Kristensen of Belgrade, Mont., was not injured. He had been grooming snowmobile trails for the Gallatin Valley Snowmobile Association on Feb. 27 when the slide pushed him off an old logging road. (Doug Chabot/Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)