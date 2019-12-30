Sky Anderson would prefer to have fewer elk on his ranch north of Livingston. He sees them as competitors for the food his cattle rely on.
His place, the Hayhook Ranch, is in Hunting District 393, where the elk population exceeds the state’s population target. He allows hunting through an outfitter lease, and has taken advantage of the extra cow elk hunting Montana has allowed in the past few years, known as “shoulder seasons.” The seasons allow hunters to chase antlerless elk on private land either before or after the general season as a way to drop elk numbers.
In 393, it’s been a late season, running from Dec. 2 to Feb. 15. The district stretches north from Livingston and covers the western half of the Shields Valley. Anderson said between his place and a neighbor’s, they had nearly 130 cow elk taken two years ago and about 65 last year. None so far this year, he said Thursday, but a good storm could swing that.
“During the shoulder season we do everything we can to get people in there to harvest a cow elk,” he said.
However, this could be the last year for the wintertime hunt. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed ending the extra two-and-a-half months of hunting there, one of two shoulder seasons statewide it wants removed.
Howard Burt, FWP’s regional wildlife manager, said that season isn’t doing what it was supposed to — reduce elk numbers. The population has grown, and the season hasn’t met requirements state officials set for these bonus elk hunts four years ago.
“There wasn’t a good justification to continue with the season there. That tool wasn’t working,” Burt said.
That explanation doesn’t make much sense to Anderson.
“I think the numbers are way over objective and I do not understand why they would want to reduce elk hunting opportunities for the general public,” Anderson said.
Removing that season is one of a number of proposals the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering during its biennial season setting process, a review of all hunting seasons statewide, including big game, upland birds, bighorn sheep and more. The commission is taking public comment on FWP’s proposals until Jan. 22. A final decision is expected at the panel’s February meeting.
Many eyes are on elk shoulder seasons. It’s been four years since the commission first approved the extra hunts as a way to reduce elk numbers in overpopulated areas. The seasons are supposed to meet detailed harvest criteria to continue.
Some see the extra months of elk hunting as putting too much pressure on the animals for too long. The early seasons begin Aug. 15 and the late ones can extend to Feb. 15.
“A lot of hunters find hunting our most important big game animal for six months of the year distasteful,” said Nick Gevock, the conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation.
But private landowners tired of elk and hunters itchy for a late season cow feel the opposite.
There are 58 hunting districts across Montana with shoulder seasons — including seven in FWP’s Bozeman-based Region 3, which covers southwestern Montana. A handful of the seasons are proposed to continue as-is. In more than 30 of them, FWP proposed minor adjustments.
In 18 districts where harvest goals aren’t being met — including 390 and 391 — the commission has suggested replacing the shoulder seasons with a new antlerless-only permit that’s valid through the general season and until Jan. 1.
FWP has proposed ending the extra seasons only in districts 393 and 632. In 632, in eastern Montana, FWP says there aren’t many cow elk there anymore, meaning there’s nothing available for shoulder season hunters.
The season in 393 is proposed for removal because hunters aren’t killing enough elk to drop the numbers. In the past three years are combined, the district missed its total harvest goal by about 600 elk, according to FWP data. The only target the district met during that span was the goal for bulls taken during the archery and general seasons.
Burt said that means it’s time to consider doing something else.
“If they’re not meeting criteria then maybe that’s not the proper tool,” Burt said. “Maybe there’s other things we need to look at there.”
Anderson disagrees. He doesn’t see what other tools FWP could use to drop the numbers, and proposals like cutting the shoulder season make him doubt the agency’s sincerity in its effort to cut elk numbers.
“I don’t know that there’s a more effective tool out there. They haven’t proven to me what’s a better way of going about this,” Anderson said. “They should be keeping all of their tools in the toolbox.”