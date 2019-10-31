A team of community members has come together to help support the family of a beloved Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.
On Tuesday night, the group created an online fundraiser seeking donations to help the family of Deputy Jake Allmendinger, who was killed in a tragic accident in the Bridger Mountains on the night of Oct. 19.
Organizers have a unique goal – they are hoping to get donations from 100,000 people – donations as small as just a couple of dollars.
“We want everybody to feel like they can contribute and make a difference,” said Tony Johnson, one of many team members who are helping with fundraising efforts.
And even if you can’t donate financially, organizers hope people will simply share the link to the fundraiser with their family, friends and coworkers to help spread the word.
A link to the GoFundMe site can be found on a county site at https://www.gallatinmedia.org/?p=6292.
A fundraiser for the family was also established last week by the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. A link to info on that fundraiser can be found on a county site at https://www.gallatinmedia.org/?p=6292.
These are the ONLY two fundraisers authorized by the Allemendinger family. If anyone else calls asking for money for the Allmendingers, please report it to law enforcement.