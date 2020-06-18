This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 19) at 10 a.m. for the Garth Brooks concert that will be play at drive-in theaters all across North America at dusk on June 27. The local showing will happen at The Pasture, a new drive-in theater opened this spring by Manhattan High School senior Porter Blanchard, who came up with the idea to provide “a safe way to social distance and have fun.”