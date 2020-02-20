At one time, what is now a little settlement located between Belgrade and Manhattan at the edge of the Gallatin River was poised to become the cultural, business and even governmental hub of the Gallatin Valley.
Its history dates back to the end of the Civil War and the arrival of the earliest white settlers on John Bozeman’s and Jim Bridger’s wagon trains. Some of those passengers - notably John W. Nelson, Franklin Luther Kirkaldie and Silas Murray - established claims along the Gallatin in an area that soon would be known as Central Park.
Though the location of the settlement moved a couple of miles north to its present location after the arrival of the railroad in 1883, the collective histories of old and new Central Park are reminiscent of the Best of the Wild West. Its history is rife with tales of unfortunate accidents, murders, and a saloon that maintained a pile of soft sawdust outside the door upon which proprietors could toss out troublemakers. The colorful stories are juxtaposed against those of families who attended the settlement’s numerous churches and favored more wholesome fun.
Central Park may be most remembered today for the enterprises that thrived there, including a sawmill and an award-winning cheese factory. But for a period of time in the 19th century, some felt the fledgling community’s central valley location made it eligible to become something more.
In fact, for a few months in 1866, the Gallatin County seat was located in the Central Park area at a farm owned by C.P. Blakely, a member of the Third Territorial Legislature. Blakely managed to introduce a bill to make his farm known as “Farmington” the county seat, arguing that the site was more centrally located than the then-county seat of Gallatin City, located near Three Forks.
“Blakely’s efforts to purloin the county seat led to a special election Christmas Day, 1867, that resulted in Bozeman becoming the county seat,” states a passage in Manhattan Omnibus: Stories of Historical Interest of Manhattan and Its Surrounding Communities, a 1989 history of the area by Francis L. Niven.
Blakely’s attempt wasn’t the first to wrest the seat of county government from Gallatin City and establish it in Central Park. In 1866, a proposal to move the seat to Nelson’s Crossing, which had been established at an “Indian ford” on the West Gallatin River when John W. Nelson settled there two years prior, was defeated in an election.
In 1868, with the seat of county government firmly rooted in Bozeman, Blakely and Nelson constructed what is believed to have been the first toll bridge across the West Gallatin just south of the crossing. Its presence precipitated the establishment of the original village.
“At its height, it consisted of a hotel and stage stop and a toll house on the west bank, several buildings on the island in the river and other buildings, including a school on the east bank,” Niven wrote. “These could have included a general store, blacksmith sop, livery stable, etc., and several houses.”
It was in 1883 that two pivotal events occurred, sealing the fate of the Old Central Park and the relocation of the village to its present site north of new railroad. According to Manhattan Omnibus, “Many thousands of railroad ties (frequently called “sleepers”) were required during the construction of the Northern Pacific Railroad line through the Gallatin Valley and westward in 1883. The preceding winter, a tie contractor established a camp in the lower Gallatin Canyon, possibly near Squaw Creek, to cut the necessary ties and then float them down the river in the spring to intersect the new railroad at what was to become the new village of Central Park.”
Today, the Central Park neighborhood bears little resemblance to the bustling village that grew up around the sawmill that collected and processed those timbers. Current residents value their quiet lifestyle and enjoy pointing out landmarks, such as the original log post office, that still stand.
Belgrade High School Principal Paul Lamb and his wife Becky, a former teacher, are among them – in fact, they actually live in one of the notable landmarks. The couple bought the schoolhouse in which Central Park’s children were educated from 1932-1972, and which was converted into a residence in the 1990s.
Both being educators, “Moving into a schoolhouse seemed like a no-brainer to us,” Becky Lamb said. She now works at an antique shop and restores antique furniture, so she particularly enjoys living in a historic place. She writes her shopping lists on one of the building’s original chalkboards, which hangs on the exposed brick of the original chimney near her kitchen. The kitchen and main living area occupy what might be described as a modern-day great room in the schoolhouse’s original main classroom.
The Lambs treasure some artifacts that came with the house, such as some old readers that they carefully store in the school library in a sunny loft above the main living area. Other treasures include some original plat maps and school records, including the 1931 receipt for the building’s total construction cost of $4,390.50. The new school opened in February 1932.
They live with some of the charm - the original, creaky wooden floorboards, complete with marks showing where desks were bolted to them -- as well as some the inconveniences. There is no natural gas service in Central Park, so they heat with propane and a wood stove, and deal with the lack of energy efficiency in favor of keeping the original windows, whose glass is wavy with age.
“We like that it’s an old school,” Becky Lamb said. “We do definitely appreciate the history of it all.”
Central Park’s first wooden schoolhouse may have been moved from the old village in about 1884, according to Manhattan Omnibus -- whatever the case, there is documentation that classes were held in a little red, frame building just north of the Lambs’ property in 1901. Sometime during that decade, it burned to the ground, and a two-story cement block structure replaced it on the present site. Manhattan Omnibus notes, “Many dances and other community activities were held on the upper floor until the building was condemned after the 1925 earthquake. Then, for a time, school classes were conducted in the Christian Church.”
The third school building, now occupied by the Lambs, served children through eighth grade until the 1950s, when pupils from Central Park began attending the Manhattan school. After the Central Park school closed in the 1970s, the building was used as an extension office and community center until it was purchased for conversion into a home several years later.
Both the newest school and its stone predecessor post-dated the closure of Central Park’s sawmill, which occurred after the economic Panic of 1907, evidence that the community was far more than a one-company town.
“By 1883, much of the surrounding area had been taken up by settlers, so the new town became an active, bustling little trading center,” Niven wrote. “The years when they were in business aren’t known, but in addition to the store, Frank Collins and Bill Ebeling operated a meat market in the front of what became the first cheese factory and is now the residence on the highway at the east end of town. During the summer seasons, the partners ran a meat cart through the community selling fresh and cured meats to the farmers. In 1916 the building was enlarged and used as the first cheese factory until the building became too small.”
Other notable businesses catalogued by Niven include a dry goods store, a paint business, a blacksmith shop and a creamery established in 1887 that pre-dated the well-known Central Park Cheese Factory, opened in 1916 and operated until the owner’s murder in 1953. According to current Central Park resident Dianne Baker, the cheese factory building was torn down after it became a dangerous nuisance that attracted bats and transients.
The Manhattan history book contains many stories of tragic accidents in the little community. The meat merchant Ebeling was killed by a flying part from an exploding railroad engine in 1908, and other misadventures involving trains occurred through the years. On April 14, 1905, The Avant Courier newspaper reported, “A great deal of excitement was caused by the explosion of the freight engineer a mile above Central Park. Nearly all of the people in the neighborhood were at the scene of the wreck in a very short time. The sight of a man crushed beneath a locomotive is not witnessed many times by country people, and that, together with the pitiful groaning of the injured men, made an impression that will never be forgotten by those witnessing it.”
The second big wreck, described in Manhattan Omnibus as “one of the largest wrecks that had ever occurred on the Mountain Division of the Northern Pacific Railroad” occurred just east of Central Park in March 1911. Fourteen cars loaded with coal and provisions were a total loss, and the wreck backed up train traffic from Logan to Livingston.
“Three hobos on a freight car were unhurt, but had narrow escapes that they would long remember,” Niven wrote. “Although the trainmen riding in the caboose were considerably jarred and tossed around, none were seriously injured.”
A third wreck occurred on Sept. 1, 1987, at nearly the same location, when 34 cars of a 101-car grain train left the tracks, destroying several cars and tearing up a considerable amount of track. There were no injuries.
In 1907, a man named Andrew J. Watson was struck by a Northern Pacific train near the Central Park depot. A coroner’s jury determined that “he was killed by his own negligence,” according to Manhattan Omnibus, which continued the snippet with an interesting bit unrelated to the accident.
“The most pathetic part is that Mrs. Watson later married Frank Curtis, foreman of the Manhattan Company Ranch. Later he became deputy sheriff at Manhattan. On October 10, 1919, while serving as deputy, Mr. Curtis was shot and killed by Bufford Webb, demented farm hand.”
Curtis’ murder was but one of many that occurred in Central Park through the years. According to Manhattan Omnibus, “Emil Striker, fifty-nine years of age, owner and operator of the Gallatin Valley Cheese Company at Central Park, was found dead in his bed with two bullet holes through his head, about September 23, 1953.” The murder was never solved.
Other murders included those of two men who appeared to have died violent deaths and were found in or near streams flowing near Central Park. The most famous murder, however, was perhaps that of Jack Sprouse, his wife Florence, and their unborn child in 1920. Seth Danner was convicted of the murder of Mrs. Sprouse and her child, largely on the testimony of his wife who witnessed the crimes. Danner’s wife said her husband killed Jack Sprouse for his money - $36 - and then Mrs. Sprouse to keep her from reporting him to authorities. In 1924, Danner was executed by hanging for the crimes in the old Gallatin County Jail, now the site of the Gallatin History Museum in Bozeman. Danner’s was the third and last legal hanging in Gallatin County.