June is a wonderful time to be outdoors. Look for a forager — the oriole; a wader — the avocet; and a swimmer — the pelican. Listen to a singer — the oriole; a caller — the avocet; and a quiet one — the pelican. The pelican does grunt or croak a bit at the nest site, but nesting sites are for binocular observation, not visits, by birders.
Bullock's Oriole
Bullock's Oriole (Icterus bullockii) is the most common oriole in Montana. The Orchard Oriole and Baltimore Oriole are seen mostly in Eastern Montana, and the Hooded Oriole is a rare spring visitor. Bullock's Oriole is usually spotted among cottonwood and willow trees as the species likes open woodlands and riparian woodlands. John James Audubon described the bird's eating as "gleaning for small larvae, or sipping the nectareous juices of the opening blossoms of the trees they delight to frequent." Bright orange cheeks and chest are marks of the otherwise mostly black adult male. The female and younger birds tend toward yellow and gray rather than orange and black. Bullock's Oriole has never been numerous in Gallatin County, but it is a regular early summer guest.
American Avocet
On a trip up the Missouri River in 1843, John James Audubon observed "very beautiful Avocets (Recurvirostra americana)." In 1875 zoologist George Bird Grinnell saw "a large flock on a small pool near Fort Ellis." And in a 1911 article on the birds of Gallatin County, Aretas Saunders noted that the American Avocet is "quite common in the Gallatin Valley." This wading bird uses its long upturned bill to feed in shallow water, scything the bill through the water to catch aquatic insects, also pecking and plunging for invertebrates. It often shakes a foot in order to shed mud. Avocets make grassy nests on mud flats beside ponds, marches, and alkali lakes. Colonies of avocets are common throughout Montana from early spring to late autumn.
American White Pelican
The American White Pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) with a 9-foot wingspan is highly visible over and on the rivers flowing to the Missouri Headwaters State Park. Swimming in shallow waters of rivers, lakes, and marshes in Montana, it uses its large bill to scoop fish into its gular pouch. It nests mostly on isolated islands or peninsulas to avoid mammals that prey on birds and eggs. Fluctuations of water level affect breeding success. During breeding season the bill and legs are a bright orange, a color that fades thereafter. John James Audubon named this species, and he gave it his blessing: "May this splendid bird wander free and unmolested to the most distant times, as it has already done from the misty ages of unknown antiquity."