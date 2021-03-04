March is a month of migration for birds in Montana. Some birds pause on their way farther north. Others stop and stay for the nesting season. And resident birds begin preparing for the nesting season.
Lapland Longspur
Look to open ground and nearby bushes for the Lapland Longspur (Calcarius lapponicus). This bird likes open treeless habitat at its summer breeding grounds on arctic and alpine tundra and at its wintering grounds across the northern-tier states, including Montana, and to the south. It feeds on seeds and insects. In a list of the birds of Gallatin County, Aretas Saunders reported that he had seen “large flocks of this species” in March and April 1909, but the population has declined since then. Communication towers, pesticides on agricultural fields, and disturbance of short-grass prairie are the main threats to this species; for example, one cloudy night in January 1998, between 5,000 and 10,000 Lapland longspurs died after hitting one tower in the Midwest.
Snow Goose
The Snow Goose (Anser caerulescens) is an abundant waterfowl in Montana during migrations. Elliott Coues had observed the birds in Montana in large numbers during migrations of 1873 and 1874. But the North American Snow Goose population dropped to maybe 3,000 birds total by the year 1900. At that time, it was estimated that Montana had already lost 75 percent of its total bird population. Conservation efforts, migratory bird legislation, and hunting regulations allowed the Snow Goose population to rebound. Now, each March, as many as 300,000 snow geese pause at Freezeout Lake in Teton County on their northward migration to breeding grounds north of the treeline in Canada and Alaska. The Greater Snow Goose and Lesser Snow Goose are varieties of the same species.