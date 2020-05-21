Limited USFS camping available for weekend
The Custer-Gallatin National Forest is aiming to open some concessionaire operated campsites starting this Friday. A phased opening started on May 15 and will continue for the rest of the month of May, for many additional campgrounds and cabins.
Reservations for some campgrounds can be made on recreation.gov. Forest closures for many sites still remain in place. Forest users will need to refer to their local Ranger District office, follow @CusterGallatinNationalForest on facebook or visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin. Trails remain open for hiking, but remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
–Staff Report
Bureau of Reclamation is slowly opening reservoirs in the area
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Reclamation’s Montana Area Office-managed sites east of the continental divide are increasing recreational access. The Bureau of Reclamation is working across the 17 western states in close coordination with federal, state and local authorities to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while using a phased approach to increase public access on a case by case basis.
As of May 18 the following are publicly accessible:
Canyon Ferry Reservoir
• Day use areas
• Some primitive campgrounds are open for overnight use including:
– Confederate
– Duck Creek
– Dispersed camping near Goose Bay Marina
• Boat launching ramps where accessible
• Restroom facilities on a limited basis
• Marinas
The public is encouraged to contact individual marinas directly for questions concerning specific services offered:
• Goose Bay Marina: 406-266-3065
• Yacht Basin Marina: 406-475-3440
• Kim’s Marina, 406-475-3723
• Silos Recreation Area: 406-266-3100
Tiber Reservoir
(Lake Elwell)
• Overnight camping
• Group use shelters
• Day use areas
• Boat launching ramps where accessible
• Restroom facilities
Fresno and
Nelson Reservoirs
• Overnight camping
• Group use shelters
• Day use areas
• Boat launching ramps where accessible
• Restroom facilities
Clark Canyon Reservoir
• Overnight camping
• Group use facilities
• Day use areas
• Boat launching ramps where accessible
• Restroom facilities
While Reclamation is working diligently to open all sites as soon as possible, with public health in mind, the following remain inaccessible or closed at this time:
Canyon Ferry
• All other developed campgrounds not listed above
• Most restroom facilities
• Group use sites
Tiber Reservoir (Lake Elwell)
• Tiber Marina is scheduled to open May 23, 2020. The public is encouraged to contact Ru’s Tiber Marina at 406-759-5637 for specific questions.