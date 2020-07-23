Comet NEOWISE above the Bridger Mountains near Bozeman. Resembling a large star with a glowing tail, NEOWISE is a chunk of icy and sooty rock roughly 3 miles wide that has been wandering the solar system for more than 4 billion years, according to NASA. The tail is a result of illuminated dust and ionized gases that are vaporized from the comet’s surface as it nears the sun.