Up-close view of an Arctic grayling is shown. Jim Magee, a biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, works with ranchers in the Big Hole Watershed to help create solutions that work best for them and the survival of this unique fish. While grayling have been on and off the Endangered Species candidate list since 1990 the USFWS will again consider its status in July 2020. In the Upper Big Hole Watershed 90% of the grayling habitat is on private lands.