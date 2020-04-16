Belgrade residents in need of food have a new and convenient place to pick up free staples, thanks to the effort of local Eagle Scout candidate Jackson Robino.
Robino, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 649 in Belgrade, said he came up with the idea to build an outdoor food pantry after noticing the popularity of outdoor libraries around the community. He pitched the food pantry idea as his Eagle community service project, a requirement for earning his Eagle Scout award.
Starting with outdoor library designs as inspiration, Robino said he modified plans until he came up with one suitable for a food cupboard. The Belgrade Library agreed to make room for the pantry inside its foyer, where it will be placed permanently after the current quarantine is lifted. Until then, it will be located outside the library entrance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Robino also solicited financial donations for the project, and the Belgrade City Council granted his request for $328.85 in early March to pay for materials. Bozeman Trophy and Engraving donated the signs, and Robino and his fellow Scouts built the pantry.
“It’s been a lot of fun to see how much people have liked the idea,” he said.
Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for the Human Resources Development Council that operates the food bank, said the timing of Robino’s project couldn’t have been better, given that many families are struggling financially during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I thought it was super cool that he did something creative that can help people right now,” she said. “He’s built a legacy that will help a lot of people.”
The pantry will be stocked regularly by HRDC with the goal of providing healthy snack items and provisions for people to make healthy meals at home, Holder said.
She added she was impressed not only by Robino’s compassion, but by the problem-solving and communication skills he demonstrated throughout the project.
Robino, a home-schooled student who turned 18 on Sunday, has been a Scout for nine years. He said highlights of his Scouting career have included staffing at Camp Melita Island on Flathead Lake for the past three years. He plans to work at the camp again this summer as a member of the sailing staff.