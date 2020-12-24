The Three Forks Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 2020 Christmas Stroll parade. Prizes were judged and awarded 80 percent for overall theme, amount & type of entry decorations, and 20 percent for age, type, style & condition of entry vehicle/item.
The winners are:
Older Classis/Muscle Cars & Trucks
1st Place: 1969 Pontiac GTO – Black – Rick Lamb
2nd Place: 1969 Plymouth Fury – Green – Mary Anderson
3rd Place: 1950 Plymouth 4 Dr. – Black – Tim Denson
4th Place: 1921 Intl. Truck – Red – Greg Stockburger
Newer Classic/Muscle Cars & Trucks:
1st Place: 2005 Ford Mustang – Maroon – Harry Creason
2nd Place: 1973 Pontiac GTO – Dark Blue – Marseilles Gholor
3rd Place: 1976 Cadillac El Dorado – White – Diane Kolberg
4th Place: 1964 Chevrolet Bel-Aire – Red – Miles Wempel
Commercial Vehicles/Items
1st Place: Large Trash Truck – L&L Site Services -White – Lance Johnson
2nd Place: 2012 Ford Transit Van – All the Buzz White – Heather Cochran
3rd Place: 2011 Ford Pick-up – Broken Spur Moten — White – Rick Rost
4th Place: “Chip” – Buffalo Mascot, Buffalo Restoration – Brown – Caitlin Green
5th Place: 2006 Nissan Frontier – Three Forks Chiropractic Clinic – Silver- Ranee Berg
Other Vehicle/Item Types
1st Place: The Harmon Rocket Aircraft – Experimental Aircraft Association – Headwaters Chapter – Red & White – Doug Williams
2nd Place: The Three Forks Youth Recreational Task Force – Large Float with lots of Kids – Jill Peterson
3rd Place: The Shoppe, Pastry & Coffeehouse – Small Float – Nancy Todd
4th Place: The Horse Drawn Trailer — Cress Whitman and Madison River Equine Performance Center