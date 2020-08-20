So far, most states have turned their shoulders to the tech, Montana among them. According to spokesman Jon Ebelt, Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services “is not currently pursuing the use of contact tracing apps or technology at this time.” Numerous county officials told MTFP that they, too, have given app-based contact tracing little more than a passing thought. Even if the idea were to take root in Montana, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley believes, it would require a robust conversation and the laying of considerable groundwork to be of any use.