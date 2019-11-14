Marcus “Doc” Cravens, director of the Montana State University Veteran History and Arts Initiative is pictured with a collection of photos from his project, American Veteran, in the MSU Veteran Support Center Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in Bozeman. Cravens, a veteran and MSU alumnus, curated the first exhibit from the VHAI titled “Project 513” that opens Friday, Dec. 6. MSU photo by Kelly Gorham.