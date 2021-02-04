A Bozeman developer has appealed a Gallatin County Conservation District decision regarding the classification of a waterway on the Gallatin Gateway property he hopes to turn into a glampground.
Pfeil Acquisitions LLC, which is registered to the developer Jeff Pfeil, has asked Gallatin County District Court to review the conservation district’s determination that the waterway and associated pond on his property are natural. The ruling means Pfeil must have a permit from the district before altering them.
However, Pfeil Acquisitions said the stream is not natural but a man-made ditch, which would mean that a permit is not required as long as work on the waterway and associated pond doesn’t alter the banks of the nearby Gallatin River, according to court documents.
Pfeil didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.
Becky Clements, conservation district administrator, said she couldn’t discuss Pfeil Acquisitions’ request because she had not received official notice it had been filed in district court.
The conflict between Pfeil and the conservation district is part of a broader controversy surrounding his development, Riverbend Glamping Resort.
Local landowners and national conservation groups have formed Protect the Gallatin River, a new nonprofit, that organized a petition against the resort. Some of the groups also unsuccessfully requested the planning department review the project as a subdivision.