Town Councilwoman Betsy Mancuso believes many residents in Manhattan have a “valid grievance” about fireworks, and the subject will be addressed next week at the Feb. 11 Town Council meeting.
This past Fourth of July, the number of fireworks and the noise they created “noticeably increased,” Mancuso said. As a result, several community members — particularly those with animals — expressed their concerns at a previous town meeting over the summer.
“They’re just concerned that it’s too loud and too much, and they wanted something changed,” Mancuso said.
The Town Council responded by asking Town Attorney Jane Mersen to draft an amended fireworks ordinance that – if passed – will make some significant changes to the current fireworks ordinance.
If the new ordinance passes, fireworks usage would no longer be allowed on July 5. Lawful detonation of fireworks would be restricted to the hours of 6-10 p.m. on July 3 and to the hours of 6 p.m. to midnight on July 4. A permit also would be required to light fireworks in public areas, such as parks or streets.
“I think it’s a good compromise compared to outright eliminating fireworks in the town limits like other municipalities have,” Mancuso said. “We certainly want our neighbors to celebrate our great Republic, but we would ask them to exercise courtesy for their neighbors.”
The public will have the opportunity to comment on the measure at the time of the first reading at the Feb. 11 meeting.
Mancuso said that at this point, Manhattan is not yet prepared to ban fireworks, but if the problem continues in the future, a ban may be considered.