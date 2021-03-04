The importance of the Downtown Design Plan adopted this week by the Belgrade City Council can’t be overstated, according to City Manager Ted Barkley.
“This (plan) is a much bigger deal than simply talking to everybody and seeing what you want and putting together a nice presentation,” Barkley said. “This becomes the aspirational template for how we end up spending the money that is being raised as a result of that urban renewal area the council created three years ago.”
Barkley was referring to the council’s decision in 2017 to designate the city’s commercial core an Urban Renewal District for which for tax increment money can be collected to finance downtown improvement projects. Now that the plan is in place, city officials say, that fund can soon be tapped to begin funding infrastructure projects.
And even before that happens, the plan will be put to immediate use as a guide for establishment zoning in the city’s soon-to-be-updated zoning code, said Planning Director Jason Karp.
Altered streetscapes
Among the most eye-catching elements in the newly adopted plan are drawing of drastically altered streetscapes, featuring wider sidewalks, benches and other amenities to encourage pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.
“We would like to widen out the sidewalks to make Main Street more pedestrian friendly,” Karp said.
As the Belgrade News reported in January, the Montana Department of Transportation already has authorized a design project that includes installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Broadway and Main, also known as the four-way. That in itself is likely to necessitate the elimination of on-street parking on Main in order to create turns lanes necessary for queuing up at the light, Karp said.
To replace the eliminated parking spaces, the design plan proposes construction of a new public parking lot southeast of the Broadway and Main intersection.
“In having central parking, that would encourage people to walk past several businesses instead of parking and going into one store and then getting in the car and driving away again,” Karp said.
Barkley added that the second public parking lot would serve not just downtown businesses but also Lewis and Clark Park and nearby facilities — perhaps a new library and community center, which have been proposed to be built at the southwest corner of the park where the old city fire station currently stands.
Barkley said the proposed parking lot area is within the railroad right-of-way, between New Day Donuts and the former Belgrade Lounge. Montana Rail Link officials are receptive to the idea of demolishing the Lounge building and working with the city on parking lot development there, Barkley said.
Reimagined downtown
Also included in the plan are numerous concept drawings, including those incorporating Central Avenue into the downtown core.
“(Central) has a right of way that is 20 feet wider than Main Street is,” Barkley said. “That will create spaces for things like sidewalk cafes and … setback areas.”
Karp said the document provides a framework for the development of public rights-of-way that “the private sector will hopefully follow.” However, he stressed that the city cannot compel private property owners to, for example, tear down existing structures to make way for those resembling the ones depicted in the plan’s artistic concepts.
Instead, Karp said, the “aspirational” artistic renderings in the plan represent “a vision of what we think downtown could look like – it isn’t exactly what it’s going to look like.”
One of the most valuable ways the plan will be used, he said, is as visual tool to share with potential developers interested in projects in the city.
“When developers come and talk to us, they ask, ‘What does Belgrade want to see?’ This type of thing is just an example. Visual examples are a really strong thing,” he said.
Tax increment financing
Barkley told the Belgrade News that the first infrastructure project to be financed with tax increment financing in the Urban Renewal District could be identified as early as this summer.
He said Tuesday he was unsure how much tax increment revenue has accumulated in the past three years, but he estimated there may be as much as $10 million available in the first couple of years that could be used to issue bonds.
“The original plan was for a couple of $5 million bonds,” he said. “The strategy is to accumulate enough cash flow to issue bonds for projects and use the revenue to retire the bonds.
“Finally, we’ve got the plan and the cash flow,” he said. “With financing as cheap as it is right now, it makes sense to do a bigger project and retire the debt.”
Barkley said it’s too soon to say what the first projects might be, but Karp told the council that the earliest projects – perhaps drainage and historical building assessments – won’t necessarily be the most interesting.
“We won’t see shovels hitting the dirt right away, but there will be work going on,” he said.
Next steps
Public participation was heavily encouraged during the past year while the plan was being developed by consultants from Cushing Terrell.
Barkley said the public’s participation in the process isn’t finished and will be sought as project priorities are identified moving forward.
“To me, the validity of a plan like this comes from the public input that shapes it as we go along,” he said.
Karp also stressed that the document is not meant to cast a concept in concrete but to serve as a guide for an ever-changing city that “is a living, breathing organism.”
The Downtown Design Plan is available to view online at https://beheardbelgrade.com/downtown-design-plan.