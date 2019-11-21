The Belgrade City Council unanimously approved preliminary plat for a 134-lot subdivision on the west side of Bolinger Road Monday.
The Bolinger Major subdivision is just south of the future Belgrade Elementary School, according to city records. The 134 lots will mostly consist of two-unit townhouses along with eight single-family detached houses.
The project is suspected to generate $1,361,106 in impact fees, according to city records. The developer accepted all of the city’s conditions including the Belgrade City-County Planning Board request to reduce the lots to 134 from 167.
While no one testified at the council’s public hearing, the planning board had a lively meeting, Councilwoman board member Anne Koentopp said.
Neighbors to the west weren’t in favor of the project for several reasons, according to city records. One was connecting Blackhawk Road to Bolinger Road to provide connectivity.
Neighbors maintain the road and were concerned about increased maintenance due to traffic. But keeping the city open is key for emergency responders and general traffic flow.
“We have to connect,” Koentopp said.
In other business, the council heard the preliminary details of the proposal to annex the city into the Central Valley Fire District.
City and fire officials were successful at the last Legislature in changing a law requiring municipalities to staff its own fire department when a specific population number was reached.
The law now allows cities to annex into a fire district rather than forming its own department, which in Belgrade’s case would cost about $3 million, according to city records.
Annexation requires a vote by residents, which won’t happen until spring, City Manager Ted Barkley said.
In a nutshell, the city pays Central Valley 47 mills for service and volunteer firefighter benefits. That cost will be transferred to property owners directly rather than the city paying the district. The money once collected by the city for payment will be removed from the books.