Public hearings are scheduled Monday on two planning documents that will determine Belgrade’s development for years to come.
The hearings on the proposed Belgrade Growth Policy and Parks and Recreation Master Plan will be held during the City Council meeting on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Both documents can be viewed on the city’s website at http://ci.belgrade.mt.us/
The proposed Growth Policy expands on the one that has been in place since 2006, and establishes a framework of goals and proposals that will regulate building standards, land planning, transportation, and conservation practices in and outside of Belgrade for years to come.
In addition, the new Growth Policy will influence development projects within a 4½-mile radius around the incorporated municipal boundary. While such developments are subject to the approval of Gallatin County, county leaders heavily consider the recommendations of the Belgrade City-County Planning Board when deciding whether to approve, deny, or impose conditions on development projects within the 4 ½ mile city-county planning jurisdiction.
City Manager Ted Barkley noted that the recession occurred shortly after the passage of the 2006 Growth Plan. Much of the development that had been expected to follow was delayed, but the issues attendant to it already had been considered and included in the 2006 version of the Growth Plan.
“That gave us a good starting point when we re-started the process in 2018,” Barkely said.
The proposed Parks and Recreation Master Plan identifies amenities and recreation programs identified by citizens, who were surveyed earlier this year about what they would like
to see in the community. Answers included new trails, more sports fields, a swimming pool, indoor multi-use space, municipal recreation programs and a dog park.
However, the document also assesses the city’s limited resources for providing such facilities and programs, and notes that Belgrade spends less than half what similar cities pay per capita for total park expenditures.
Numerous ideas for financing the community’s recreational wishes are suggested in the document, including passing a dedicated parks levy, hiring staff to acquire grants and charitable donations for parks development, or creating a city parks department with a staff that would establish revenue-producing recreational programs.
Boundaries of a potential proposed parks district identified in the plan match those of the Belgrade School District, because people living there tend to be heavy users of city facilities. When surveyed last spring, 86 percent of residents said they would be willing to pay between $1 and $30 annually to support a parks maintenance district.
The city Planning Board and Parks and Recreation board held public hearings on the respective documents before they put their stamps of approval on the drafts. Barkley said the public outreach process and comment opportunities offered during the drafting of the two plans has been exhaustive.
“I would say there have been 600 to 700 people who some way or another have provided comments or input,” he said. “This is the compilation of that.”
Because the public has had so many opportunities to weigh in along the way, Barkley said he doesn’t expect a great amount of public comment Monday night, “but you never know.” If the City Council closes the hearings and does not suggest any fundamental changes to the plans, it could vote to approve them at Monday’s meeting, he said.