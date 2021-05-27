All sorts of new summer library "stuff" is happening in Belgrade.
On June 7, the Belgrade Community Library is going back to its pre-COVID operating hours, according to Director Gale Bacon.
Starting next Monday, library hours will be Monday-Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the VIP (Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person) population and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public.
Bacon said there will be no limits on the number of people in the library at the same time, but added, "We hope people will cycle through, keep moving, and we're asking people to only spend 30 minutes per visit."
Curbside service was "extremely popular, and we're keeping it," she continued..
The self-checkout desk will be reinstated.
Books will no longer be quarantined after check-in.
Patrons won't have to wear masks, but "we do encourage it," Bacon continued. Sanitizer still will be available, and the staff will continue to work behind plexiglass, she added.
"We are adhering to the current policies of the city of Belgrade," she said.
Bacon added the community meeting room upstairs will open for public use "sometime in June," with some sort of social distancing policy suggested.
And that's not the only good news for the Belgrade Library, which just learned it is one of only 200 libraries in the nation to be awarded a grant for "Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries."
The $3,000 grant is intended to help libraries find ways to better serve their communities.
As part of the grant, Sarah Creech, the Belgrade Adult Services librarian, did special training in "leading conversations, a skill vital for contemporary library work," according to a press release.
Creech will lead a handful of hybrid in-person/online conversations over the summer concerning Belgrade's growth.
The kick-off conversation on Wednesday, June 2, will be with Jason Karp, Belgrade's planning director. Karp will lead a conversation about Belgrade's history with a brief look into the future.
Other June topics, with their dates still to be determined, are:
• The new library, a look at its plans, and a Q&A session
• Community Health Partnership, discussing a 2020 health needs assessment and where the community is now
• Downtown Belgrade design and changes
The local Hispanic community – how can the library serve it better?
"We have a very small Spanish book section," Creech added." Should we add adult fiction? Do they want a children's story hour? We are looking for community engagement."
On June 1 the library started sign-ups for its summer reading program, which begins June 14, with activities and picking up take-home kits.
The library's next used book sale will be outdoors sometime in July, at the Belgrade Farmer's Market at Lewis and Clark Park.
Residents who want to be involved in the "community conversations" can contact Sarah Creech at 388-4346 or screech@mtlib.org, or visit belgradelibrary.org/belgrade-convos for more information.
"We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity," said Bacon. "This grant will let us get to know our residents better."
Since 2014, the American Library Association's "Libraries Transforming Communities" has sought to reimagine the role libraries play in their communities.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on the Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. (ARSL).