The Belgrade Community Library has won a $1,000 prize from Montana Center for the Book for its One Book Belgrade event held earlier this year.
Montana Center for the Book, a division of Humanities Montana, annually awards the prize in recognition of excellent work promoting literacy and literature in Montana. The library was one of three recipients of the prize for 2020.
“We’re honored,” said Belgrade Adult Services Librarian Sarah Creech. “We had applied for it in the past but didn’t win because we didn’t have as strong an application.”
This year’s first-ever One Book Belgrade was designed to bring the community together to learn, discuss and be inspired by the novel “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” a World War II thriller by Bozeman author Mark Sullivan. The library made many copies of the book available to its patrons and sponsored a series of several events for youth and adults over six weeks, prior to the pandemic.
Nearly 200 adults and 50 youth participated in the events, which included panel discussions, an author lecture, book signing/give-away, and escape room activity. The activities were designed to bring the themes of the books to life, Creech said.
Creech said the library will use the prize money to sponsor a second One Book Belgrade event in early 2021. Participants will read The Royal Wulff Murders by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty.
Depending on the status of the pandemic, Creech said, activities are being planned that can be adapted for virtual or in-person participation.