A group of neighbors from the Ryan Glenn subdivision on the city’s north side approached the Belgrade City Council Monday during the public comment period to complain about the raw smell of the city’s sewage lagoons and wanted a remedy to ease the stench.
Resident Judy Doyle, wife of Councilman Jim Doyle, said she was aware of the proximity of the lagoons, the airport and dirt track racing when she bought her house, but the current smell has lasted longer and is stronger than her almost four years in her home.
“What can be, and what will be done,” she asked.
Other residents shared similar complaints that stretched from property values to safety con-cerns.
Typically, spring is the time for smells to waft from the wastewater lagoons, according to city records. The annual odor release results from the warming of lagoon surface layers to approx-imately 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit – the temperature where water is most dense. Dense surface layers sink, stirring up sediment and forcing lighter water layers to the surface. Hydrogen sul-fide and other compounds that were previously trapped in the bottom sediments are released into the air in safe but malodorous concentrations. The whole annual process is called turnover.
But this year is different, city staff said Monday. The smell is lasting longer than usual.
“We didn’t see it coming,” City Manager Ted Barkley said.
Engineer Keith Waring agreed
and said the city “was caught off guard” and a reason for the duration isn’t entirely known. The load is not significantly higher coming into the lagoons, but the system isn’t “getting enough oxygen” in two of the three ponds, called cells, that make up the system. Aerators are used to transfer oxygen into the cells to mix everything up to promote a biological breakdown of the waste to reduce pollutants, according to city records. The city has boosted aeration to remedy the odor.
“It’s terrible, but cell two is seeing improvements,” Waring said.
Initially, city officials thought the smell would go away as it always does when turnover hap-pens in the spring. The other issue is Belgrade is poised to build a new mechanical wastewater plant. In other words, the city didn’t “want to spend money to fix this plant when we’re build-ing another plant,” Waring said.
But that is likely what’s going to happen, Barkley and Waring said.
“We need to get more oxygen in there,” Waring said.
Barkley told the council and the crowd the city is working on obtaining more equipment to combat the odors. The new wastewater plant isn’t expected to be fully functional until 2022, which leaves potential future smelly seasons in place.
Also, during the 47-minute public comment period, a different set of residents outside the city complained about a potential gravel mine being proposed on a piece of agricultural land in the Collings and Weaver road area northwest of the city.
The group described the complaints associated with open-pit mining like property values, wa-ter quality and quantity, traffic impacts, noise and air quality among others. Neighbors in the area wanted the city to know about the potential impacts to city services.
Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Moira Davin said the agency has not received a formal application for a new gravel pit near Belgrade. Belgrade Planner Jason Karp said the same but did say he was familiar with the potential project. Gallatin County Planning Director Sean O’Callaghan said his office has not received an application.
The neighbors said they plan to form a coalition, hire a lawyer and ask the Gallatin County Commission to implement interim zoning. The county attempted to do something similar in 2008 when numerous gravel pits around the Gallatin Valley were coming online, but several gravel pit owners successfully filed suit in Lewis and Clark District Court to begin operations without county meddling.
At that time, the county proposed regulations to incorporate a conditional use permitting pro-cess, according to county records, to install additional regulations to address area residents’ concerns. The process targeted site-specific evaluation. The successful lawsuit and the arrival of the Great Recession ended the uproar.
Unless an area is zoned, residents have little leeway to stop a gravel mine save for some road conditions to ease potential impacts, according to state law and county records.
In other business Monday the council did the following:
• Reappointed Doug Crumpler, Bill Dreyer and Bryan Connelley to the city Board of Adjust-ments.
• Reappointed Cynthia Cheney to the Belgrade Community Library Board of Trustees.
• Approved final plat for the Stockman Bank minor subdivision.
• Set a public hearing for budget amendments for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
• Heard preliminary budget proposals to standard city funds for the upcoming 2020/2021 fiscal year.
• Approved variance requests by city staff for the proposed new mechanical wastewater plant.