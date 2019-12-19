Rising construction costs and scope increases pushed original cost estimates for the proposed wastewater system up $11 million, city engineer Keith Waring told the Belgrade City Council Monday.
Waring said $6 million of the increase is in concrete costs. When planning the project, engineers used concrete prices at the time of $800 – $1,000 per cubic yard. Since that time, a cubic yard is ringing in at $1,300 – $1,800.
“It gets to be a real big number real fast,” Waring said.
Higher construction costs are coming in across the board mostly attributed to materials and labor, Waring said. Other projects in the county are experiencing similar surprises. One project in Big Sky almost doubled after initial estimates were set in the spring.
Councilman Brad Cooper asked why the city was “caught off guard” and wondered if “everyone was asleep at the wheel.”
“There’s nothing to be done about it at this exact moment,” City Manager Ted Barkley responded.
The city could borrow more from both federal and state agencies, raise water and sewer rates, or scale back some parts of the project, city officials said.
Still, the project isn’t set to go out to bid until mid-February with a mid-April opening. The actual cost won’t be known until then, officials said.
In other business, the council unanimously approved rehiring City Judge Andy Breuner for a four-year term.
This is Breuner’s second appointment. He was originally hired in March 2015. He beat out 10 other candidates to replace Michele Snowberger, who served as Belgrade’s city judge for more than a decade. Snowberger accepted a state job in Helena in at that time.
Breuner is in the process of making the city court a court of record. He proposed the change for a number of reasons. He explained that because no official records of proceedings are kept in non-record courts like Belgrade’s, there is no way for judges and attorneys to examine evidence, testimony and procedures used during trials whose verdicts are appealed.