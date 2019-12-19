Central Valley Fire District is selling its former classroom building on Main Street in Belgrade.
Prior to moving to its new headquarters near the airport, the Fire District used the 2,000-square-foot building for training purposes. There is plenty of space to conduct training in the new station, so CVFD has chosen to sell the other structure, which was built in 1997 on a half-acre lot across the street from the former CVFD station.
Fire Chief Ron Lindroth said that proceeds from the sale will go into the district’s capital improvement fund and ultimately be used for construction of a new fire station in the River Rock area, though that project isn’t expected to commence for several years.
Before CVFD vacated the Main Street station, the Fire District and the city of Belgrade jointly owned both the station and classroom properties. When the Fire District moved, CVFD assumed full ownership of the classroom building, while the city assumed full ownership of the former station. That decision was made so that both entities would be free to manage the assets as they saw fit, Lindroth said. The station property was deemed most appropriate for the city to retain, because it is adjacent to city-owned Lewis & Clark Park.
The Fire District board has accepted a purchase offer for the classroom building of $376,000, the highest of three bids received. Lindroth said the buyer has a month to complete a due diligence assessment before the transaction is completed.