The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever Downtown Belgrade Trick-or-Treat Street from 4-6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 31.
Chamber Director Kristi Gee said that Main Street businesses between Broadway and Central will have candy for Trick-or-Treaters, and that little goblins can visit other businesses on the Chamber lawn and at First Interstate Bank.
“We are asking parents to stay with their kids and try to follow the path as much as possible,” Gee said. Because Main Street is very busy during that time of day, she cautioned that everyone should pay extra attention to safety rules and cross Main Street only at crosswalks and in groups.
“We’re hoping it goes off without a hitch,” Gee said. “We’re looking forward to a fun event.”