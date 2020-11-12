Proponents of legalizing backyard chickens in Belgrade say they have collected enough signatures to put the matter before voters next November, but they will continue to gather more up until the filing deadline on Monday.
Ashley Fiske, who has been spearheading the petition signature drive with the help of a group of volunteers, said Tuesday that 866 Belgrade residents have so far signed the petition to put the chicken question on the November 2021 general election ballot. She said she is confident the group will meet its goal of 1,000 signatures by 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, the deadline for their submission to the Gallatin County elections office.
“We’re going keep going until the very last day – we’re going to get to a thousand,” Fiske