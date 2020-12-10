The Belgrade City Council this week agreed to consider sponsoring a ballot measure to legalize backyard chickens after a grassroots petition drive to put the question before voters failed to collect enough valid signatures.
Chicken proponents Ashley Fiske and Bill Siebrasse addressed the council during the public forum portion of Monday’s meeting, describing the difficulties they and other volunteers encountered during a petition drive to collect the 793 valid signatures required to advance the measure to the general election ballot next November. Though 1,008 people signed the petition, election officials notified Fiske and Siebrasse last week that just 659 were validated.
In a Dec. 1 e-mail, Gallatin County Election Administrator Eric Semerad explained 349 of the signatures on the petition were rejected because 271 were from people who either do not reside in the city of Belgrade or are not registered voters; 20 were illegible; 56 did not match records on file; and two were duplicates.
During the council meeting, Fiske read a prepared statement summing up the challenges faced during the petition drive, including the COVID-19 pandemic and limited communication with county election officials who were busy managing the Nov. 3 general election. She said she and other volunteers set and met a goal to collect 120 percent of the required number of signatures, and it was only after the 90-day petition deadline that county officials informed them 30 to 40 percent of signatures collected during petition drives typically are rejected. (A copy of Fiske’s statement is printed in its entirety beginning on page A8.)
Chicken proponents embarked on the petition drive this past summer after asking the City Council to reconsider passing a proposed 2018 ordinance that would allow residents to keep chickens inside the city limits. In 2018, the council voted down that ordinance as it had done with similar proposals in 2014, 2010 and 2009.
Mayor Russ Nelson suggested it would be better for the citizens of Belgrade to decide the matter for themselves, rather than for the council to conduct another series of lengthy public hearings before voting on the question again. The council agreed to turn the process over to the citizens, and city staff and county elections officials helped the chicken proponents start the official petition. Had enough valid signatures been collected, the decision to accept or reject the proposed 2018 ordinance would have been in voters’ hands next November.
Even though the petition drive failed, Fiske and Siebrasse urged the council this week to follow through on the mayor’s idea to let the people of Belgrade decide.
“Regardless of whether the 1,008 signatures are considered legitimate, they represent over 1,000 people from this community who maybe didn’t agree with having chickens but agreed that the people have the right to vote,” Fiske said. “I’m asking you to meet us halfway and allow the citizens to vote on this in November 2021.”
The council agreed to discuss the possibility at its Dec. 21 meeting, and City Manager Ted Barkley predicted the council will make its decision fairly quickly. If the council decides to sponsor the ballot measure, he said it’s likely it will appear on the general election ballot next November.
The 2018 draft ordinance would permit residents of single-family homes on lots larger than 7,000 square feet to keep as many as six hens or six mixed-sex domestic chickens under the age of 3 months, or any combination thereof not to exceed six total chickens per permit holder. Roosters would not be permitted. The complete ordinance is posted on the city’s website.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Adopted an ordinance to allow public institutions to use private wells for irrigation purposes with the approval of the City Council. The new ordinance is less restrictive than a previous one allowing public institutions to irrigate with private wells on parcels larger than 5 acres; however, the new ordinance addresses a school district request to use an existing well to irrigate the site of the new elementary school being built on Bolinger Road on a smaller parcel. The new ordinance applies only to public institutions.
• Approved a conditional use permit to allow a business owner or caretaker to reside at 309 S. Broadway, where a business also would be located.
• Approved creating a full-time senior court clerk position for the Belgrade City Court as part of a restructuring of duties assigned to existing personnel under the current budget.
• Appointed council member Mike Meis to serve as deputy mayor for calendar year 2021 when Mayor Russ Nelson is absent.