Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley says the preliminary municipal budget for fiscal year 2021 will allow the city to “provide all the services we have been providing at the same or better level” than it is currently, and will prioritize goals identified by the staff and city council.
At first glance, the 2021 budget appears significantly higher than recent budgets, with between $35 million and $36 million in slated expenditures. The city’s budgets of the past few years have come in between $12 million and $16 million, but Barkley explained the disparity is due to budgeted outflows for the soon-to-begin sewer treatment plant upgrade and expansion. The city council is expected to award a $32.9 million construction bid for the project to Strategic Construction Solutions next week.
Though the budget details were still being tweaked as the Belgrade News went to press Wednesday, Barkley said the city will be able to allocate more to the city’s General Fund in the next fiscal year, due to an 8 percent increase in property tax receipts over last year.
In a letter to the city council, Barkley wrote that maintaining the current level of service as the city grows will require the addition of several staff members, including a school resource officer (largely funded by the school district); upgrading a police sergeant position to a police captain position; and new personnel in the city manager’s office to support the city clerk.
A 3 percent pay increase has been proposed as a base change for employee compensation, but Barkley said Tuesday that raises as high as 10 percent for some department heads will be recommended. He said some department heads in Belgrade have not had their pay adjusted since 2013, and their wages are not on par with that of their counterparts in nearby jurisdictions.
“It’s hard for us to compete. We try to stay within 90 percent of what Bozeman does, but Bozeman has five times the population and nine times the tax base,” Barkley said. “One or two (of our department heads) are already more than 10 percent behind.”
Retaining employees in the Public Works Department has been a challenge because of the high rates of pay being offered in the private sector for construction work, Barkley added. He said the city is working on revamping its pay plan, and expects to publish it within the next month.
Among other budget highlights are:
• $175,000 for a new evidence processing and storage building for the police department, an expenditure already approved by the city council.
• Improvements to City Hall, including a new roof, carpet replacement and other small projects.
• Significant expenditures for planning, including costs associated with implementing the water and sewer, land use, transportation and parks plans, as
well as completion of the zoning plans in the city and its planning area currently underway.
• Information technology investment, including laptop computers for each city council member. Those will be useful should COVID conditions necessitate the resumption of ZOOM council meetings, and they also will allow council members to keep their city e-mail separate and secure from their private accounts.
• $260,000 for renovation of the restrooms in Lewis & Clark Park.
• $500,000 for resurfacing streets, though Barkley said that will be dependent upon gas tax receipts. Because people have not been driving as much since the pandemic began, gas tax revenues will drop, but the city doesn’t yet know by how much.
• A $20,000 contribution from the city for the Streamline bus system study.
• $30,000 to support the Belgrade Senior Center.
• $10,000 to Galavan.
• A $5,000 contribution to the Festival of Lights celebration, sponsored by the Belgrade Community Coalition.
“Budgets are always challenging, because we’re trying to look a year ahead,” Barkley said. He stressed that flexibility is built into the document so it can be amended by the council as situations warrant.
“I think the budget in its final form will serve us well,” Barkley said.
A public hearing on the preliminary budget will be held Monday, Aug. 17, during the City Council meeting at City Hall. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. A draft copy of the document is available for review at City Hall.