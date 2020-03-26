The city of Belgrade is working with economic development officials and the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce to make loans available to business owners adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
As the Belgrade News reported last week, the Small Business Administration and Bridger District of the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District has funds available in the form of long-term, low-interest loans to help business owners with cash-flow needs during government-mandated business closures. But according to Kristi Gee, CEO of the Belgrade Chamber, those resources are quickly becoming overwhelmed.
“Those loans have an eight- to 10-week turnaround, and some of these businesses need something now,” Gee said this week. “That’s why we’re starting to see more local dollars opening up.”
Well over $1 million is available in the city’s revolving loan funds to assist businesses, said Ted Barkley, city manager. Those funds, largely collected through grants from the Community Development Block Grant program, have been “recycled” into the revolving loan funds.
“We absolutely don’t want to empty our Main Street or any other street in Belgrade of businesses,” Barkley said, when explaining why the city intends to make the money available to help local business owners.
“If you’re a small business person and your income is shut off for a week or 10 days, it’s an eternity,” he added.
Barkley said he has heard of some local business owners whose incomes have dropped by as much as 90 or 100 percent since the governor ordered restaurants and bars to close except for takeout and deliveries.
“These are scary times,” Barkley said.
To help expedite loan applications and prioritize assistance, the Chamber of Commerce is collecting information from businesses through an online, confidential survey aimed at assessing the COVID-19 impact. The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G3JLS3Y.
“We needed information about where businesses are at,” Gee said. “Have they let employees go? What are their projected local revenues? The survey is to help us as we start to talk with (the economic development district).”
Barkley said making city funds available to businesses will “streamline the application process for a quick turnaround.” He advised business owners to contact their bankers first, then call the Prospera Business Network, Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District, or Small Business Administration, through which city funds likely will be distributed. The partnership will keep agencies from duplicating efforts, he said.
Of the COVID-19 crisis that has mandated school and some business closures, as well as motivated people to stay home as much as possible rather than to shop or patronize eateries, Barkley said, “It’s been going on long enough now that it’s going to be a long recovery. This isn’t a miracle drug, but we’re going to mitigate the damage as best we can.”