Belgrade may soon establish a residential parking district on the streets surrounding Belgrade High School in response to complaints from the school’s neighbors.
City staff began investigating ways it might to improve the situation for area residents after a woman who lives across the street from the high school told the city council at a recent meeting about the difficulties she and her neighbors are experiencing. During school hours, she said, student vehicles take up all the available parking for visitors or delivery people.
City Manager Ted Barkley told the council Monday that creating a residential parking zone seems to make the most sense from an enforcement standpoint. If adopted, non-residents would be unable to park on the streets around the perimeter of the school during daytime hours when school is in session. The restriction wouldn’t be in effect on evenings or weekends when special events are held at the high school.
BHS Principal Shanna Smith said school administrators favor the plan. For years, they have heard complaints from neighbors, mostly about students littering. That behavior is not consistent with the Panther mission to strive for excellence in education and pride in the community, Smith said.
“We owe it to the community to show that pride – we need to live up to our vision,” she told the Belgrade News this week.
Smith said there is plenty of parking available for students in the parking lots in front of the high school and at the Special Events Center.
“We’re happy to work with the city to solve this problem,” she said.
Barkley said his office and the police department are working on a draft parking plan to present to the city council in October. Public comment will be sought as the plan advances.
Later in Monday’s meeting, the council touched on another parking topic as it discussed a new library and community center proposed to be built at the southwest corner of Lewis & Clark Park. The council last month approved the concept, subject to approval of the Park Board, which recently affirmed the recommendation. However, Jim Simon, who represents the council on the board, said some members expressed concerns about adequate parking at the site.
Barkley said, “Parking won’t be an issue if we properly design it into the project.” He added the city hopes to be able to secure some additional parking for the new facilities on the other side of Main Street.
Now that it has Park Board approval, the city can proceed with the initial phase of the project. Barkley said the search will soon begin for a design firm to create a general concept and preliminary site plan that can be presented to voters for funding in an upcoming election. If approved, the second phase (final design) will commence.
Barkley said requests for qualifications or proposal for the preliminary design likely will be issued within the next four to six weeks. The work will be funded by the Library Foundation.
In other business Monday:
• Barkley notified the council that the city received about $165,000 in gas tax proceeds from the state, which is roughly $55,000 more than expected. When the pandemic hit last spring, Barkley said, the state notified local governments that gas tax allocations likely would be lower this year. Belgrade budgeted accordingly, but now – thanks to the unexpected windfall – the city plans to use the additional tax money for micropave overlays on some city streets next year.
• The council approved an amendment to the engineering agreement for the sewer plant renovation and expansion, authorizing the expenditure of $468,000 for additional inspections that will be necessary during the construction process. Engineer Keith Waring explained the city sought bids for construction under two timelines – 798 days and 468 days – and opted for the longer option in order to save $3.5 million. However, the engineering inspections required over the longer construction period were not figured into the original contract. Barkley and Waring said the city finalized the $32.9 million construction contract with Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz., late last week.
• The council approved an Eagle Scout project proposed by Samuel Waller to plant 10 trees in Menicucci Park. It also authorized contributing $500 to the project.