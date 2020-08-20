After hearing from fireworks vendors during its meeting this week, the Belgrade City Council decided not to consider any amendments to the city’s fireworks ordinance for at least another year.
At a meeting in July, the council discussed the number of complaints the city received this summer about the volume and duration of fireworks activity around the Fourth of July. Citizens expressed concern about noise, debris, fire hazards, upset pets, and the duration of the seemingly incessant revelry. One resident told the council that fireworks technology and availability has surpassed what the current fireworks ordinance, adopted in 2003, was designed to address. After that discussion, the council invited vendors to its Monday meeting to talk about those and other related issues before deciding whether to revisit the current ordinance.
Among the ordinance provisions suggested for possible adjustment were shortening the length of allowable time for vendors to hawk their wares in the city limits, as well as the window of time during which fireworks can be legally detonated. But on Monday, Clint Field, who has operated the Big Box fireworks stand in the city for 19 years, told the council that either adjustment would have an adverse effect on his business.
Field said the 12-day window during which fireworks may be sold ensures that at least one weekend per season falls within the sale window. Because many customers prefer to make fireworks purchases on the weekend, he predicted the city would receive negative pushback from residents if they weren’t availed that opportunity.
He added he makes an effort to educate his customers and discourage their use of illegal fireworks they might purchase elsewhere. Tom Lawrence, who said he has worked with Summit Church to operate its fund-raising stand for years, concurred that stand operators would be very willing to cooperate with law enforcement by helping to educate their customers.
Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin confirmed his inspections of city stands have uncovered no illegal fireworks for sale. And he said the fireworks-related fires he has investigated in the Central Valley Fire District were caused by illegal fireworks brought in from outside the city limits.
“I can’t support punishing (Field) for
some of these problems,” Hennequin said.
He went on to say that his neighborhood “sounds like Afghanistan on the Fourth of July,” and he has to take extreme measures to prevent his dog from going crazy. Nevertheless, he said, “I think we have to consider dealing with people who use illegals if we can locate them.”
Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark said fireworks regulations are difficult to enforce because by the time officers respond to complaints, the “evidence is blown up.” Neighbors generally don’t want to snitch on neighbors, and likely offenders rarely admit their misdeeds, he added.
Vendors and council members alike speculated that this year’s activity was a “one-off” due to pent-up frustration with COVID-related lockdowns and the cancellation of usual summer events. Field said some of his regular customers spent more on fireworks this year, and he sold out sooner than usual.
“I don’t think next year is going to be the same – I don’t think New Year’s is going to be the same,” Field said.
Mayor Russ Nelson agreed.
“I think this year was an odd year,” he said, adding that stricter regulations on fireworks sales would likely mean fireworks vendors would move their stands into the county.
“I’d hate to see these folks (vendors) move across the city line – I think that would be a travesty,” Nelson said.