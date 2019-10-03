Survey outlines wants, needs with youth, family activities at the top

Belgrade’s recreational needs are determined in large part by its demographic make-up, according to the recently completed Parks and Recreation Plan that will be considered by the City Council later this month.

Youth and family activities ranked first in a needs assessment of city residents earlier this year, followed by an outdoor pool, trails and entertainment.

The results aren’t too surprising, given that the residents between the ages of 20 and 39, and children under age 15, comprise the two largest age groups in the city, according to findings included in the plan. The needs of that demographic was heavily considered in preparation of the proposed plan.

Detailed assessments of existing amenities at each city park are included in the plan, along with recommendations for easier and safer access to the park, as well as recommended improvements.

Broader citizen recommendations taken from focus groups and surveys also are addressed. They include:

• Entertainment and programs. The need for more family activities, entertainment, and youth programs were suggested, ranging from sports leagues, summer camps, and classes to outdoor music, outdoor movies, fairs, races and competitions.

• Trails and sidewalks. Bike lanes, walking paths, sidewalks and trails were mentioned by many respondents, and repeated suggestions were made for the installation of sidewalks in neighborhoods where none currently exist, adding bike lanes, and improving connectivity between subdivisions and parks, schools, downtown and businesses.

• Swimming and water play. Strong support was voiced for indoor and outdoor swimming pools to serve the city.

• Indoor community space. The lack of indoor recreational and event space was cited by a number of respondents, who said there is a need for space to house such events as an enlarged farmers market, community gardens, family reunions, youth programs and an athletic center with gym space.

• Park activities and amenities. Residents would like a dog park or dog-friendly park, improved/more playgrounds, improved ice rinks, an outdoor roller skating rink, flexible green space, and more parks. The need for space to play basketball, softball, baseball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball was cited, in addition to the need for increased field space. Interest was expressed in sports leagues and group fitness opportunities for adults.

The complete plan is available to review on the city’s website, and a hard copy is on display at City Hall.

–Diana Setterberg, staff writer