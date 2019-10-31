The city of Belgrade hired Sherry Brown to fill the open human resources position.
Brown, a Georgia native, is a 22-year veteran in human resources. She comes to Belgrade from the Pacific Northwest and has worked for a group of medical offices, Auto Zone, Fed Ex and a non-profit school system and church.
She is married and has two sons.
“We have loved Montana for years and were only recently privileged enough to get to move here to the beautiful city of Belgrade,” she said in a release.
She holds a psychology BA, Masters of Education and Masters of Divinity, which she said aids in human resources.