Belgrade City Court Judge Andrew Breuner is one of five candidates being considered for the Gallatin County District Court Judge position being vacated by Holly Brown.
Breuner, who was appointed to the city court in Belgrade in March 2015, said he looks forward to his job every day but was interested in pursuing the opportunity at the district court because of the variety and increased complexity of cases he would handle there.
“Most sitting judges think about being a judge at a higher level,” Breuner said this week. “I really feel blessed to have this job in Belgrade, but judicial vacancies don’t come along too often.”
The judicial nomination commission will interview Breuner and four other candidates on Aug. 28, then send a recommendation to the governor, who will make the appointment. The Montana Senate must confirm the nomination during the 2021 Legislature.
Breuner said he isn’t surprised the commission chose to interview all five applicants for Brown’s job, because each is highly qualified. Of his own candidacy, he says, “I have a conviction I’d be good at it.”
Breuner received his law degree in 1993 from Santa Clara University School of Law in California and was admitted to the Montana State Bar in 2003. He practiced law from 2003 until he took the job with the Belgrade City Court five years ago.
During his years in private practice, Breuner says he became familiar with many judicial districts in Montana, each of which has a distinct identity and culture. He said one reason he enjoys working in Belgrade is that it, too, “has its own character and uniqueness.”
It’s an exciting time to work in Belgrade, he said, because the city’s tremendous growth is precipitating significant changes at the court.
“I think in the year head, whether I’m here or not, exciting things will be happening with courtroom infrastructure and becoming a court of record,” he said.
In December, the Belgrade City Council approved Breuner’s appointment to the city judgeship for another four years. On Monday, the council set the judge’s salary at $79,310 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
District Judge Holly Brown announced in May that she will retire before the end of the year in order to spend more time with her family. She was appointed to her seat in 2004 by then-Gov. Judy Martz following the death of Judge Mark Guenther. Brown is the first woman to serve as a district judge in Gallatin County.
In addition to Breuner, applicants for the position are Audrey Cromwell, Eric Kitzmiller, Peter Ohman and Sheryl Wambsgans.
The judicial interviews and deliberations of the nomination commission will be streamed for remote viewing. Details will be posted on the commission’s website at https://courts.mt.gov/courts/supreme/boards/jud_nom#70290188-membership