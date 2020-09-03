Belgrade City Court Judge Andrew Breuner has been eliminated from the pool of candidates being considered to replace retiring District Court Judge Holly Brown.
After interviewing the five applicants for Brown’s seat on Aug. 28, the judicial nomination commission forwarded to Gov. Steve Bullock the names of three finalists, Bozeman lawyers Audrey Cromwell, Eric Kitzmiller and Peter Ohman. Bullock is required to appoint a replacement for Brown within 30 days, and his decision is subject to confirmation by the Montana Senate during the 2021 legislative session.
The new judge will serve the remainder of Judge Brown’s term that ends in 2025.
Breuner has overseen the city court in Belgrade since March 2015. The City Council approved his appointment for another four years in December.
Breuner told the Belgrade News last month he applied for the District Court position because of the variety and increased complexity of cases that come before that court. He said then that if he weren’t selected, he is looking forward to facilitating significant upcoming changes in the Belgrade City Court.
“I think in the year ahead, whether I’m here or not, exciting things will be happening with courtroom infrastructure and becoming a court of record,” he said then. Breuner said he enjoys working in Belgrade, in part because of the city’s distinct “character and uniqueness.”